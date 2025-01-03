HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 96,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 196,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at HPQ Silicon

In related news, Director Daryl Hodges sold 73,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$25,915.00. Insiders have sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

