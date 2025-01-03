H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. 927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.
