Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $986.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 65.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.