Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.14. Approximately 48,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 90,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

