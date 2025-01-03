Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares fell 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.