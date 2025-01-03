Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Stock Price Down 50% – Time to Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) was down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 163,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Down 50.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
