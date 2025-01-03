Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

