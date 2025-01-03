Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Down 50% – What’s Next?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares fell 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 163,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 134,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
