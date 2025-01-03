Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Financial Comparison

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Infosys has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and TruBridge”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $18.84 billion 4.97 $3.17 billion $0.78 29.00 TruBridge $337.67 million 0.88 -$44.76 million ($4.09) -4.87

Analyst Recommendations

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than TruBridge. TruBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Infosys and TruBridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 2 3 5 1 2.45 TruBridge 0 2 2 0 2.50

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $20.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. TruBridge has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.14%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than TruBridge.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 17.15% 31.43% 19.49% TruBridge -17.72% 1.78% 0.78%

Summary

Infosys beats TruBridge on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

