Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.
Input Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.84.
About Input Capital
Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.
