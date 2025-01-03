Insider Buying: Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) Director Mark B. Justh bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,719.36. This represents a 9.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 4.3 %

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Saturday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

