inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of inTEST from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

INTT stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in inTEST by 118.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

