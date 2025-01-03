Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU)

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 53,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 14,688 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF (BATS:MSTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Get T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF alerts:

T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

BATS:MSTU opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long MSTR Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.