Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 582% compared to the typical volume of 621 call options.

Oatly Group Stock Up 8.6 %

OTLY opened at $0.72 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $428.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 648,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

