Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,236 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 582% compared to the typical volume of 621 call options.
Oatly Group Stock Up 8.6 %
OTLY opened at $0.72 on Friday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $428.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.27.
View Our Latest Analysis on OTLY
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.