iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

