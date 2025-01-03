iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,138 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 1.31% of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBHF. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBHF opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

