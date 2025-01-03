iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 3.76% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 152,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBHG opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

