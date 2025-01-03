iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $400.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $293.79 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

