iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $85.32. 31,504 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $302.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

