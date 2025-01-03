IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 107.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 107.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $0.60. 141,527,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19,838% from the average session volume of 709,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

Further Reading

