Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.02). Approximately 3,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,875.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

