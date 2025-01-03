Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 32,644 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

PSTL stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.31 million, a PE ratio of 161.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,734. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

