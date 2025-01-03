Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,986 Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1,211.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,118,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 8,831.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

