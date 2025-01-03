Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,881,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $106.51.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

