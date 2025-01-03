Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 203.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

