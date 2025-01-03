Jane Street Group LLC Buys 18,637 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.