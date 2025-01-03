Jane Street Group LLC Buys 29,735 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,856. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 509.09%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

