Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE:FA opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.