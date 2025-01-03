Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 590,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $1.00 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($1.61). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $120.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.89%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.