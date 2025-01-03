Jane Street Group LLC Has $730,000 Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,755 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 863,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,348.30. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

