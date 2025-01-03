Jane Street Group LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,023 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

