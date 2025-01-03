Jane Street Group LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDND – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF Price Performance

FDND stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (FDND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US internet stocks, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index or related ETF.

