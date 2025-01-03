Jane Street Group LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $84.98 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $373.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

