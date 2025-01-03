Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Unisys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $6.47 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

