Jane Street Group LLC Invests $765,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUGM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Price Performance

NYSEARCA AUGM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.