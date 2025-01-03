Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ennis by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 34.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ennis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.89%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

