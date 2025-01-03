Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000.
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:CETH opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59.
