Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000.

Get 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF alerts:

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CETH opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.