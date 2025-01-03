Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 12,291 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 146.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 64.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel R. Holland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,347.06. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.