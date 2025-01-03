Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,077,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

XMAY stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

