Jane Street Group LLC Sells 22,212 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after buying an additional 601,611 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 313,019 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,489,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,793 shares in the company, valued at $28,429,307.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $74,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,630. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $30.03.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

