Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,678 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5,461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $978.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

