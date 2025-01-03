Jane Street Group LLC Sells 387,205 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,205 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 1,075,025 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,896,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,532,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 296,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $21.24 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

