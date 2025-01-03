Jane Street Group LLC Sells 90,986 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 55.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

