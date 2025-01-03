Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FJUN. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $211,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

