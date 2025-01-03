Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 99,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 440,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,447,000 after buying an additional 398,549 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,208,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

