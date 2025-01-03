Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Price

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,151 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,712,000 after buying an additional 59,170 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

