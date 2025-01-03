Jefferies Financial Group Increases Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $20.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after buying an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 350,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

