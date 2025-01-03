Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head to Head Comparison

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 13.67, suggesting that its stock price is 1,267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Jin Medical International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.96%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -144.12% -94.48% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Jin Medical International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $20,000.00 170.17 -$6.61 million ($21.64) -0.17 Jin Medical International $20.13 million 7.42 $2.88 million N/A N/A

Jin Medical International has higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Jin Medical International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

