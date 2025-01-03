John Kingman Buys 716 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,038.37).
John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 1st, John Kingman purchased 756 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,039.96).
Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 229.98 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.20. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,599.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.