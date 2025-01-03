John Kingman Buys 716 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,646.80 ($2,038.37).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, John Kingman purchased 756 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.08 ($2,039.96).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 229.98 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.20. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.21). The company has a market capitalization of £13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,599.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.59) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.28) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.42).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

