Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 238,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,987,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.75 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

